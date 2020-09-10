Extreme Spectrum

By Scott Norton

As you all know, we are getting closer to the end of summer and fall is around the corner. What do we need to plan for in the future and the next summer trips? Successful trips always start with a good plan, so take your information and apply. I like to bring a lot of attention to the planning phase because it will make or break your trips. Always keep the weather and moon phases as the primary starting points. This will tell you ahead of time when to go and what the bite will be like. My mantra is to just keep it simple.

Let’s start with the moon phases. They can help guide your decision as to whether you fish at night or during the day. Fish at night if you’re approaching a waxing moon or full moon. If you are approaching a waning moon or new moon, fish the day cycle. The reason for this is the hot daytime temperatures and extended daytime sunlight cause the fish to feed at night. If no moon is present the light at night will not be optimal for night fishing so the day cycle will be the most active.

Second plan element is weather. Look for days with pre-frontal conditions; for example, the lower the clouds, the more optimal conditions for feeding bass. Don’t plan on fishing post-frontal weather; for example, blue skies with little wind if you can help it. The weather tells you what days will be the best and when you will have a window of opportunity.

Thrd plan element will be temperatures. This will tell you if the bass will be shallow or deep and what time of day the bite will be optimal. On hot days, the bite peaks in the early morning and evening hours. As the temps start to rise, the bass will back out to deeper water or they will look for shade lines and docks to get away from the sun.

Fourth plan element is wind. With more wind and ripple on the water, you will need some aggressive baits with rattles and water displacement. This will give you a heads up on what baits to concentrate on. Less windy days go with silent baits such as finesse tactics. Plastics are great for this.

Final plan element will be consideration of the lake you choose. Selecting the right lake for its conditions will help you out when you cannot plan for good days. Some lakes will be full, or low, on water level. Some will be higher or lower in elevation, which helps when you’re looking for lower water temps. Some lakes have lots of boat traffic, which can make the bite unpredictable. But in my experience, stirred up water has helped with bad condition scenarios. Also, you won’t have the competition of other anglers either. If you go where there is little to no traffic, expect lots of anglers there.

Hope this helps maximizes your trips in the future and makes your time count. Enjoy the rest of the season and plan for a great fall season coming up.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff, representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.