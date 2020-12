caught this 12.5 Lbs. Largemouth Bass in Private Lake.

This was the largest of 24 fish caught on a perfect fall morning. My fishing and hunting partner (John) of about twenty years practice catch and release on anything over 13 inches. The smaller ones go toward a large fish fry with all the trimmings, to include southern pecan pie. Note: I submitted this for the Panama City edition earlier and then realized I had chosen the wrong bragboard. I live in the Lake Eufaula Area. Thanks, Bob