Fall Fly Fishing Retreat at Lake Logan

November 4 – 8, 2019

Your fly fishing get-away includes instruction, professionally guided fishing on private waters of the West Fork of the Pigeon River and other nearby rivers, a fly tying class, delicious, hardy meals, comfortable lodging, and plenty of time to enjoy the scenery while you fish. Make it a trip with friends or your own personal adventure.

Overnight registration includes three night’s lodging with private bath and linens included, all meals, program, use of equipment from Curtis Wright Outfitters, and all applicable taxes.

Lake Logan lies in a pristine valley near the Blue Ridge Parkway and Canton, NC where visitors experience the serenity of God’s glorious gifts in a 260-acre sanctuary. Lake Logan lends itself well to hosting spiritual retreats, conferences, and seminars, as well as offering a beautiful and serene place to rest, relax, and recreate. All are welcome to this special place, where the power of nature’s bounty nourishes, restores, and rejuvenates.

To register, visit lakelogan.org/events, or call 828.646.0095 ext 102.