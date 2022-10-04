Fall Fly Fishing

Yes, it is getting close to the Fall of the year. Here in the mountains, we have already had temperatures below 50 degrees. So, we have almost made it through the last of the humid days of summer. The changing temperatures will for sure get the trout active and searching for their next opportunity to feed.

October brings the opening of North Carolina’s Delayed Harvest (DH) streams. Our friends to the north have about seven times more streams and ponds set up for DH fishing. Their season basically opens October 1st but, bear in mind, it will take the NCWRC about a week to get around to stock all these bodies of water. They will be stocking browns, rainbows and possibly brook trout. You can find the DH streams online at https://www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Fishing/documents/Delayed-Harvest-Trout-Waters-Stocking-Dates-Map.pdf

If fishing the early part of the DH season, use junk flies like eggs, Y2Ks, San Juan and Squirmy worms for fast hook ups. As the DH season drags on, begin switching back to naturals!

Locally, floating the Toccoa River will begin seeing some changes. We’ve mainly been running morning trips for the last several months. It will not be too much longer when we will be able to start getting some full days on the tailwater. As we move into October, the Toccoa should continue to fish well once the lake finishes its annual turnover.

Mid-October until the end of December brings the wary ole Mr. Brown in from places unknown. This can be an outstanding time to hook up with one of these fine specimens. Browns will start moving into the upper reaches of rivers and streams to stage for the spawn. This can be an exciting time to be on the water here in North Georgia.

If you want to try fly fishing for the first time or want the watchful eye of an instructor to help improve your casting, we have several guides that teach the “Art of Fly Fishing”, entomology, stream reading, etc. We are a full-time fly-fishing guide service with professional guides from across North Georgia. So, what are you waiting for, Give Us a Call, We’ll Hook You Up!

Reel Em In Guide Service is an Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide Service in North Georgia’s Historic High-Country region. They have been offering their services to fly anglers since 2001. They have permits for guiding in North Georgia and North Carolina, offering over 7 miles of private trophy waters across Georgia, and operate drift boat trips on the Toccoa River in GA and the Tuckasegee River in NC.

Contributed By: James Bradley, Orvis Endorsed Fly Fishing Guide www.ReelEmInGuideService.com, (706) 273-0764