By Karl Ekberg

Fall in the South, the leaves are changing colors, cool crisp breezes from the North and West are starting to chill the daytime temperatures, and water temperatures are dropping. What a difference a year makes, from last years’ record setting heat and no rain to much cooler temperatures and a surplus in the rain gauge this year. Fall fishing this year is shaping up great. Water levels are great with a lot of fish being caught from the depths to top water as well. The weather trend continues to look promising, with cooler temperatures and plenty of rain to keep water levels up and temperatures down.

Along with the falling water temperatures, the emergence of the fall hatches blessed us again. Swinging nymphs and soft-hackles, on a dead-drift, are essential to a great day on the rivers. An upstream cast, a mend or two of your line, and letting these fine bugs drift freely, with no drag, all the way down stream, will produce fish. We have noticed, with the cooler than normal early fall temperatures, that some of the fall hatches are appearing on the rivers a little earlier than most years.

Streamer fishing will be great this fall season as well. There are tremendous amounts of shiners, minnows, and sculpins throughout the watersheds. Targeting fish in the seam lines, just off the big runs of the riffles, will be beneficial. Cast the streamers up stream, “dead-drift and twitch” through the drift, and then a strip and pause retrieve, will be rewarding.

Delayed harvest starts November 1, here in South Carolina, so this is a great time of year to get out on the waters and knock the rust off your cast and drifting techniques. Along with catching a few fish, what better way to spend the day with the colors of the trees and bushes changing, splashed across the mountain sides, and casting their reflections on the rivers. For a full line of bugs and streamers, stop by and see us, and check out the new arrivals, to fulfill your fall fly fishing. We have added a full line of barbless flies, and expanded our fly tying supplies to include a full line of barbless hooks, Czech & Euro nymphing products, along with Whiting Farms products. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers, and let’s all remember be safe, and leave no trace!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are co-owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832-A Highlands Hwy, Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 and visit their website at www.chattoogariverflyshop.com.