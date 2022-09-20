Fall in the Headlights

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks! We’re getting closer to fall all the time. I sure am enjoying these cooler mornings and the fish are enjoying them too. Been seeing some good scattered fish – some walleye and lots of spots. The walleye are holding mid-lake close to main points at around 70 ft. The spots and smallmouth have been biting on the surface down to about 40 ft. I expect the bite will get better as the lake drops some but early mornings has been pretty good. Soon, the temps will drop and the boat traffic will slow some and we should see a better bite. Best walleye baits have been Michigan stingers an x raps.

The Alabama rigs are also producing well. Kietechs have been great casting into the breaking fish. We’re catching a few trout on Fontana but if your looking to catch trout, I would suggest Santeetlah and Bear Lake. Both have fished well, with the trout bite being from the surface to 50 feet deep. Best lures for the trout have been hootchies trolled behind dodgers and small spoons such as bouyants little Cleo’s and Loco spoons. I like to keep a small spinner out to since everything hits them. Best days have been overcast with a little chop on the surface. Be safe enjoy the beautiful weather and as always, take a kid fishing!

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.