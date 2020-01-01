Family Adventure Day at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum celebrates history with a fun-filled waterfront family day with ‘The Charlie Pierce Expedition’

The community is invited to experience a fun-filled Family Adventure Day on Jan. 18th, with maritime heritage-inspired education & adventures planned to kick-off the 160th anniversary celebration year of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse waterside, at the Lighthouse & Museum. The event, taking place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., promises an unforgettable morning filled with story-telling, historical characters, art mural & crafts, fishing, music, special exhibits, demonstrations, games, activities, and more! Tickets: $10; Kids 18 and under are free.

Please bring sunscreen & water shoes for shoreline activities! Program attendees are also invited to climb the Lighthouse: children must be a of 48″ tall to climb, be accompanied by an adult and have a change of dry shoes. Pets & Alcohol are not permitted on the property. Tickets are required for this event. For information and tickets – https://www.jupiterlighthouse.org/special-events-tickets/family-adventure-day/

Throughout the day, food trucks will be on hand, serving up everything from wings to ice cream. Activities planned to excite, include: Costume Contest, Fishing (equipment provided), Art Mural Painting, Mini Lighthouse Climbs, Bug Bingo and giveaways, Rock Painting, Arts & Crafts, a Scavenger Hunt, and more Educational Games!

Guests will be invited to participate in a Signature Giveaway: become an explorer just like Charlie Pierce! Once you visit all the activities collect your FREE signature “Family Adventure Day” Pin!