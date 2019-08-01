Have you ever been fishing or has it been a long time since you ‘wet’ your line? If you are intimidated by how to tie a Palomar knot or proper casting techniques for all situations, then we have a class for you. Family Fishing Clinics is an introductory class to fishing.
Family Fishing Clinics will teach skills on how to tie fishing knots, how to rig a rod and reel, casting and the best part is everyone will get to try their hand at fishing. Kids from ages 4 to adults are welcome, so come out and play, enjoy the outdoors and make this a Family Fun Day!
For more information regarding an upcoming Freshwater Family Fishing Clinics event or want to host an event of your very own, please contact Sarah Chabaane, [email protected] or 803-737-8483.
For more information regarding Saltwater Family Fishing Clinics or to host your own event, please contact Olivia Bueno, [email protected] or 843-953-9809.
Upcoming Clinics
August 5, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
KHOV Four Seasons
109 Magnolia House Dr., Summerville, SC 29486
August 10, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Port Royal Sound Foundation Maritime Center
Saltwater Event
310 Okatie Hwy, Okatie, SC 29909
August 17, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Lexington Wildlife Chapter
3225 Emanuel Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29073
August 17, 2019 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sun City Grand Parents Park
1353 Del Webb Blvd, Fort Mill, SC