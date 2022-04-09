Family Memories That Last

By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks, I hope everyone is doing well and you and your family are getting to enjoy some time outdoors. It’s been a fairly moderate winter but I always look forward to spring. If you’re tired of looking at the walls of your living room or staring at the TV and just want to get outside and connect with your family and friends, there’s no better place than the lake. Whether you’re on your favorite bluegill hole with your grandsons and granddaughter or out chasing bass with your precious wife, like I love to do, I guarantee you’re going to have a great time. I guess I’m the luckiest man in the world because with my job guiding folks, I get to see families bond and make lifetime memories that I know they will be reliving for years.

The fish pic in this article was just one of thousands I’ve seen put a smile on a family’s face. I was fishing with Ed and his son when we watched a nice fish on the Panoptix screen bust through the middle of a school of crappie we were working. In a couple of casts, Ed’s son set the hook on this nice largemouth. The fish really put a strain on the 6-pound mono but he had fished for years with his dad and knew to keep his rod high and not horse this big girl. After a few quick pics, we eased her back in the cold water to spawn another batch of memories.

I’ve had the privilege of seeing kids catch their first fish and grownups catch their biggest fish. I’ve seen families that were separated by miles get to reconnect on the water where there were no distractions pulling at their attention. I’ve truly got an awesome job. Whether you get a guide or just put the Ol’ John Boat in your local lake or pond, get the family together and get out and start making memories with the ones you love. As always, stay safe and take a kid fishing. If I can help by guiding you or you just need some tips on one of my local lakes, give me a call at 1-828-736-9471. Life is unpredictable so don’t waste a minute with your loved ones.

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains www.smounlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.