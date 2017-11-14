Fantini wins Backcountry Fishing Association 2017 Classic

Throughout the year, 59 boats competed with hopes of making it the top ten boat classic in October. On October 8, the top ten boats checked out on a beautiful Sunday morning and eight boats checked in.

The Backcountry Fishing Association 2017 Classic first-place spot was won by Andy Fantini, who fished as a solo angler all year. Andy took home a 14-foot Billfish Boatworks skiff after bringing in a 10.19-pound snook to the weigh-in. Andy also won Team of the Year with 29 points, winning two Slate Coolers filled with fishing goodies.

Zach Foltz and Lorae’ Simpson took second-place with a 2.16-pound trout and a 6.39-pound redfish. The duo won a power pole and $2230. They also won biggest red of the year—7.74-pounds.

Third place went to Donnie Gribble and Josh Partin, who took home $1338 for their 1.99-pound trout and a 6.22 redfish.

Fourth-place went to Chris Damon and Kyle Schacht. This team also took the biggest trout Calcutta and took home a total of $982.

Fifth-place went to Lewis Arnold and Jason Bailey with a 2.15-pound trout and a 4.38-pound redfish. This team also won biggest snook and biggest bag of the year.

Tournament organizers thank all the sponsors for making 2017 series and the Classic the best yet, and specially thank Billfish Boatworks, Melta Trailers, M & M Marine and T-N-T Boatworks for giving the association the opportunity to award the first-place team with a fully loaded 14-foot skiff. Special thanks are also extended to Brandon Hooper for all his time and dedication over the last few years, while also introducing the association’s new incoming president Zach Foltz. But most importantly, tournament organizers thank the members for helping the club grow and for supporting its mission.

Mark your calendars for the first captain’s meeting for the 2018 series—January 5, 2018!

Follow the Backcountry Fishing Association Facebook page for more announcements and information on the 2018 season.