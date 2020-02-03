Fast As A Turtle

By Scott Norton

Most anglers winterize their boats near hunting season and won’t actively fish until prespawn. There is nothing wrong with this, but it does open up opportunities to those that keep fishing. Anglers of great patience can reap the benefits of this time. It does come with highs and lows of mixed emotions. When you reach your goal and you look at the bass on the wall, there’s a part of you connected to that and it can definitely be a conversation piece.

If this is you, then my advice will be to slow way down. Your best days will be when you have a warming trend of a few days at least. If you go when the sting of winter is in the air, then go to deeper water where the fish can weather the cold down deep. Be ready to vertical fish with baits like a blade bait, drop shot, flutter spoon, and Ned rig with a slight bounce or dead stick technique.

On the flip side, you can draw bass in from a longer distance by using big baits. This is the time of year you don’t use anything in between, so stick with very small baits or big baits around 7 inches or more. Glide baits are great around rock and wood when bass try to warm up around hard structures that are sun beaten. A heavy soft swimbait is good to crawl on the bottom on cold days.

The upside to fishing the winter bite is that bass of larger size still have to feed. So, when you get a bite, more than likely it’s a quality fish. It does take work and dedication, but the rewards are great and people will always ask you questions about it.

There’s always a big payout when you take risks and put in a lot of work. Keep in mind you will have to preplan before you decide to go. Your higher payout days will be when you have a warming trend. I like to wait for the third day of warming, when the water warms and the chance of catching a fish is greater. If you don’t have this option and you have to go when it’s cold, be ready to fish uncomfortably slow.

Keep in mind to dress appropriately. You’ll be dealing with wind and chill factors. You’ll need layers so you can shed them as temps warm. Keep your core heated up so your extremities are warmer. Keep gloves and a face or head cover with you at all times, and pack extra clothing in case you get wet. Be sure to tell someone where you are in case you get in trouble.

I hope this helps for some of you die-hard anglers and those looking to get into winter fishing. Stick to a plan, and be safe so you can tell your family and friends about your adventures.

Scott Norton is a Western North Carolina native. Born in Asheville, N.C., he is a long-time hunter, angler and weekend warrior. He is a member of Southern Raft Supply’s prostaff, representing them in his Jackson Kayak Coosa FD.