My favorite Fall Month By: Capt. Mike Anderson

October is one of the premier fishing months in the state of Florida. The water and air temps are coming down and the fish are in transition mode to their favorite winter hang outs. That is what makes it such a great month to get out and do some fishing. The bait, which can be a little tough to find in the warmer months, seems to be everywhere. We all know that a live well full of live bait this time of year can lead to hours of fun. The flats have already come alive with giant hungry redfish schools and speckled trout of all sizes along with ladyfish, bluefish, flounder and jacks.

The cooler water temps put fish in the mood to feed and induces a feeding frenzy on the flats and in the back country. Snook will be feeding heavy this month–even they know that Mother Nature is fixin’ to cool things down. Target the mouths of the rivers, residential canals and flats adjacent to deeper water for best results. They’ll start to stack up in these areas in October.

Off the beaches, the fall kingfish bite fires off this month and with any luck will last a while. A sharp cool down and they could blow right through. The last few winters have been so mild that we’ve had kingfish almost all winter long. Anchoring up over hard bottom and chumming or slow trolling with live baits are both great options. Anchoring up is better for action as the Spanish mackerel and sharks will come around as well. If you want a big smoker kingfish, trolling is the way to go. Be sure to leader up with a short piece of wire as the toothy kingfish will normally make quick work of a mono or fluorocarbon leader. Be sure to fish a light drag on these fish as well. The strike is quick and fierce and giving that fish a little room to run before tightening the drag will up your catch rate. Remember to practice some catch and release for a few months as the red tide has wreaked havoc on Florida’s west coast this summer. Everything we put back today will lead to better catches tomorrow.

