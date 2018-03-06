Wednesday February 28- The 9th Annual CF Shad and Crappie

The 9th Annual CF Shad and Crappie is over at sundown. Visit www. orlandocoastalangler.com for more info and to see this season’s Photo Wall. This photo, catch and release tournament is a great community with over 1000 registered anglers. Special prizes for Crappie 15” and over. Please join us for this year’s Awards Event at on March 15th at 630 PM hosted by Jolly Gator Fish Camp on SR 46 at the St. john’s River bridge east of Geneva. If your one of this season’s winner we will contact and post all winners on our web-site listed above.