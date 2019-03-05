Captain Judy Helmey

Kicking Fish Tail Since 1956

124 Palmetto Drive

Savannah, Georgia 31410

912 897 4921or 912 897 2478

912 897 3460 fax

[email protected]

February 13, 2019 Capt Judy inshore offshore fishing report and Burning Rubber Story!

Fishing statement: To try to insure that fishing stays in the hearts of those that love it and to help the ones that are going too!



When it comes to fishing this fishermen men are in the know!

Please meet (from left to right) Louie Herringtion, George Rentiers his son Joey Rentiers, and Paul Birge! These are names that won’t easily be forgotten! And it’s not because some are on the older side, it is because they are all highly seasoned fishermen! For those that don’t know the meaning of “highly seasoned fisherman” let me explain: It is a person that has fished most of their life! And has loved and understood its value from the very beginning!

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters took Louie Herringtion, George Rentiers his son Joey Rentiers, and Paul Birge fishing or should I say, “On a bottom fish catching event!” The plan was to go out to catch a fine mess of black sea bass. In this case, a legal bag limit of 7 per person! How long did it take to catch these fish? After arriving to the fishing spot Captain Ryan kept the team on the fish from the time they dropped their first bait to the bottom. This catching feat took less and two hours even though the fishermen only kept the larger fish! So for the record they kept their limit and released the rest! What does this mean to the reader? “The fish are biting and it is time to go!” Give us a call 912 897 4921, Ask for Captain Ryan Howard and let him take you on a bottom fish catching adventure!



Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters called Andrew Ward of Savannah, Georgia and said, “You want to go with me to do a little scouting?” As you can see from the picture above Andrew did some pretty good scouting! He is holding a nice spotted sea trout, which he caught while using live a shrimp as bait!”

Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters and Andrew Ward caught/released 40 spotted sea trout! In my book, that is a good catch, even when the water temps are over 65 degrees. However, the water temps are in the mid fifties, not sixties! I feel like a broken record, but it’s true, I can’t say when I have seen such a spotted sea trout bite under these conditions. However, I can say that over the last few weeks I have seen lots of nice catches being brought in by Captain Garrett customers. He also has been catching some very nice assorted sizes of red fish and even a few of the flat boys better known as flounder!



The one that did not get away!

While inshore fishing with Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters Tina Hutcherson Savannah, Georgia hooked up, caught, fought and landed this yellow tail!

You know the old fishing saying, “You should have seen the one that got away? Well, this is the one that did not get away!” Although this is a small fish it did prompt the makings for a very big smile!! Go Tina!

Inshore fishing report

It is still winter, but some of the days that we are experiencing are scream spring is just around the corner. And the fish bite, well, here’s what you can count on. There is a fish bite to be had. Our inshore captains are catching red fish (all sizes) spotted sea trout (legal’s to not so legal’s!) flounder (few and far between, but a few legal fish have been caught!) and sheepshead! The sheepsheads have been in assorted sizes. It seems the closer you fish to the ocean the bigger these convict fish get! This does not mean that these fish have started/stopped moving from offshore to inshore or inshore to offshore, because we don’t see that happening, at least not as of yet!

The red fish bite as usual for this time of the year is spotty at best. However, the best news is that if you can see them you have a better chance of catching them. And if you can’t see them where you normally do, this does not mean they have evacuated. It just means that they are in the stealth mode. I suggest still giving it a try, because sooner or later those fish got to eat. Quiet fishing is the best method is to go with when targeting the old cold water red fish!

The spotted sea trout bite has amazed me all winter and still is doing so! Our captains will catch dozens of these fish with some being not legal (less than 14 inches) to those being unbelievably very very legal. What does very very legal mean? Well, it is a spotted sea trout that is over 22 inches!

What does all of this mean? It could be a couple of things! My captains have been in the fishing mode whether they have had a fishing party or not. So it seems scouting does pay off! And maybe our trout stocks are better off than those doing the figuring! We have not had much winter time conditions and water temps have maintained a mid fifties degrees! So therefore as long as old man winter keeps keeping up these temps, we got no fore seeable problems! No matter what has caused the unbelievable spotted sea trout catching season to us fishermen it is all good!



Captain Matt Williams of Miss Judy Charters is doing what he does best…what is that? Always fishing and always trying to catch fish! He is holding a nice red fish that he caught while pitching artificial top water customized lures. Who customized them? Captain Matt! What prompted him to do so? The ways of a fish!

2019 Captain Judy’s Inshore/Offshore Fishing Clinics

Classes are filling up! Give us a call!! 912 897 4921

Inshore for red fish, spotted sea trout, flounder, etc techniques rigs and baits! (Only 10 spots available per class) Inshore booklet with contain fishing tips and suggestions!

Offshore artificial reefs and Savannah Snapper banks techniques rigs and baits. (Only 14 spots available per class) Gulf Stream for techniques, rigs, and baits. (Only six spots available per class)

Offshore booklets will contain fishing tips and GPS coordinates fishing spots for live bottom at artificial reefs, Savannah Snapper banks, and Gulf Stream areas.

February 23, 2019 Saturday and February 24, 2019 Sunday

On inshore/offshore boats in the water

$150.00 per person for inshore

$150.00 per person for offshore

Morning departures

Time: 8:00AM till12:00 NOON

Afternoon departures

Time: 1 PM till 5:00 PM

Snacks and drinks provided by Captain Judy Place: Miss Judy Charters dock

202 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah, Georgia 31410

912 897 4921 for more details!

To sign up, give us a call, (912 897 4921/912 429 7671) or email [email protected]

to give us your name, and we will add you to the list. There is limited entry to both inshore and offshore schools.



Want to have some flying fun? Call 1 912 572 8055 Dave Myers https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g60814-d3368315-Reviews-Amphibian_Air-Savannah_Georgia.html



Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters was fishing with Guide Mickey Holbrook owner/operator of MadGillz fishing guide service on Lake Lanier. Captain Garrett while freshwater fishing with Mickey had a great time. He caught cat fish, largemouth bass and this nice striped bass! So now if you are looking for a fresh water fishing trip at Lake Lanier please give Mickey Holbrook a try! Yep he knows the fishing deal!

On the freshwater side…we have





Mickey Holbrook got striped bass! Nice fish! And if you want to go fishing in Lake Lanier give Mickey a call 470 262 6035!



Freshwater or Saltwater connections? We got it covered!



Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters is holding up a nice spotted sea trout! And as you can see his dog Tripp has already started the cleaning process!



Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters is holding up a nice spotted sea trout! On this scouting day Andrew Ward Savannah Georgia and Captain Garrett caught/released over 40 trout. All fish were caught on live shrimp!



Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters is holding up a nice sheepshead that he caught while on a fact finding fishing day!



While on a fact finding fish mission Captain Garrett Ross of Miss Judy Charters and Andrew Ward Savannah, Georgia found the mother load! Andrew is holding one of many spotted sea trout that caught fought and released during a two hours bite marathon!

Offshore Report

Artificial reefs are holding sheepshead, black drum, trophy red fish, flounder, and black sea bass.

Savannah Snapper Banks

The banks area covers depths of 85 to about 115 feet of water! Believe me, there is plenty of catching that can happen at any of these depths. I say just go!

Gulf Stream

No matter when you go there is always grand potential for catching tunas, Wahoo’s, and Mahi Mahi!

If the mid column or surface fish don’t join in I suggest dropping to the bottom catching until your reeling arms wear completely out!!

Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters took a few friends fishing or should I say, “On a bottom fishing catching event!” George Rentiers Savannah Georgia is holding up a nice black sea bass, which is also called a black fish!



While offshore fishing with Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters Joey Rentiers of Savannah Georgia and owner of Joey’s Bait House Hogan Marina are holding up a double header! Two black fish in this case means one reel to the top!

While on a bottom fishing trip with Captain Ryan Howard of Miss Judy Charters Paul Birge Savannah, Georgia caught this nice trigger fish along with lots of nice size black fish!

“Little Miss Judy’s Believe It or Not!”



This is a picture of what my father’s Buick looked like. He always said, “They just didn’t put enough weight in the rear!” So with that being said, “You already know he must have had a solution to this problem!” Why? That’s what this story is about!

Burning Rubber, Rear Ends, and OP Liquor!

You aren’t going to believe this one. Of all of the cars that my father own I remember this one in particular. I think if memory serves me right, it was a “Buick Special or a Skylask.” At any rate, I know it was a Buick, but not sure about the style. Daddy called it a light car, because when he “got on it” the back tires just “burned rubber!” In other words his positive traction wasn’t making a sticking connection with pavement. Back in the old days, most all cars came with a big V-8 engine and a large gas tank. We all know the reason for the large gas tanks. Most all cars with “V8 Engines” were considered “gas guzzlers.” I have to admit I do miss the “V8 engine era!” My father always had a need for speed! He loved to drink a fifth of liquor and then take an impressible drive. The fifth he drank could be his own special brand such as Rich and Rare, Seagram’s, and there were many others. There was this other brand he called “OP.” This was his favorite, because he said, “he liked it the most!” The brand of “OP” boiled down to “other people’s liquor!”

The car as I said earlier was a little light on its rear tires. My father took the car over to one of his buddy’s car fixing place. He had an idea on how to correct his problem. His instructions were simple. Daddy had obtained a train track “rail” from another outside source. Knowing him, he most likely while riding on the train, just picked one up! They were to cut it in parts so that they would fit into the trunk. Once placed in the truck they were to somehow weld the pieces to the sides so they were stable. In other words, daddy called it, “Stabilization by rails!”

Once the track parts were stabilized as he called it, it was time to take the ride of a lifetime. I can’t lie I wasn’t there for the “Maiden run,” but I heard about it all the way from Westside Savannah. According to the story, daddy newly added weight to the trunk of his light body car certainly did worked. As he took off, tires were spinning and rubber was burning. However, when the tires melted just enough and grabbed daddy was off in what was soon to be called “A spectacular launch!” It was a success! According to my father’s tale told, as he pasted the on lookers on the sidelines, all he could see was blurred faces. In my father’s case the smell of tires burning meant speed and lots of blurred vision! As he told me this story I had to wonder if “OP” was speaking for him.

Thanks for reading! Captain Judy