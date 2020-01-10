Saturday February 15 – 4th Annual Seminole Junior Anglers St. John’s River Bass Bash. This is a fundraising event – open bass tournament with proceeds going to fund the high school anglers that qualify to fish the National High School Bass Championship in Alabama and Kentucky. $125 entry fee for 2 angler team, includes Big-Bass award and a Captains bags of goodies and shirts for each angler. Guaranteed $1500 bucks for the winners. Registration begins at 5:30 am at Wayside Park, under the I-4 bridge on Lake Monroe and the St. Johns River. Lots of raffle items and family fun. The weigh-in will be hosted at 2:30 pm at Boat Tree Marina, 4370 Carraway Place at the Port of Sanford. Come out and see the best anglers in our area bring their fish to the scales and help support our future generation of Bass Anglers – help raise money to send them to Nationals! Visit seminolejranglers.org for more info and registration forms or contact Dave DiMauro at 407- 353-4575.