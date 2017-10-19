I Feel Like a King! By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

In this article I will be covering king fishing in Tampa Bay.

There a few tactics on how to catch these fish, the first one is trolling blue runners or ladyfish, live sardines with a color skirt can also work. Drift fishing is another method that will produce fish.

The area I like to fish for these guys is around the skyway and the G-cut. The G-cut seems to produce big fish.

As far as the rod and reel setup, I use a heavy spinning setup; 20 pound mono will do the trick. If you’re fishing for kings, don’t forget to pick up some stinger rigs form Mitches Bait & Tackle to prevent cutoffs.

We caught one early season fish this year, the client caught it on a live threadfin herring on a flat line over a reef in the bay.

