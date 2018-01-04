Fell Marine MOB+ Wireless Man Overboard System

Fell Marine has developed a man overboard system that promises to replace the traditional kill-switch lanyard.

The MOB+ Wireless Man OverBoard system is an innovative, ABYC compliant, life-saving safety device for your boat. It provides greater freedom of movement than a traditional kill-switch lanyard, and stops the engine should you fall overboard. But its capabilities extend way beyond that.

Up to four xFOB’s can be connected to the xHUB at the same time, with one unit acting as the captain’s stop unit, and the additional three as alarm units for passengers. The system consists of an easy to install xHUB (mounted on or near the boat console) and a wearable xFOB. The two communicate wirelessly with each other and stop the engine when the xFOB is submerged in water or is beyond range of the xHUB. The xFOB can be worn on your wrist, around your neck, or clipped to your PFD using xBAND or xTAG accessories.

The waterproof xFOB has more than 300 hours of battery life and is powered by an easy to change standard coin cell battery. The xHUB connects to your boat power (12V-24V) and to your engine-stopping system.

The system is intuitive and easy to use, and it is compatible with all major outboard and most sterndrive engines.

www.fellmarine.com