Final Month of Shad and Crappie Derby 2020

As we start a new decade and turn the corner on the 11th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby we are entering the final month of the longest running FREE tournament in Florida. The Shad have arrived and are being caught all along Shad Alley in the St Johns River from Mullet Lake Park south to Puzzle Lake and including the Econlockhatchee River. Thanks to the loyal anglers for helping spread the word about our community event and to the many who have already posted their catches for this season!

For the first time in 11 Derby seasons’ a Shad entry was posted to our official entry site in the month of November. That entry was posted by Grant Futrell with a 15” Shad and is the largest for November and the first ever posted this early in the season. This means that we may have a better than average Shad run this year, as last year was a little off due to high water and poor river conditions. The winning entry for Crappie for November was caught by long time Derby angler Rick Hacker with a 15” plus slab and qualifies him for the 15” Crappie Club Certificate at this year’s award ceremonies. Rick and his wife Mary also placed in the money with a nice 5 Crappie limit in the recent Get Hook’d on Lake Monroe Fishing Tournament held January 11th in downtown Sanford. Over $10,000 bucks in cash were awarded in this years’ event, Thanks to Celery City and West End Trading Company for putting on this huge event!

The winning entries for the month of December went to Alan Johnson for his 15” plus Crappie, also qualifying him for the 15” Club Certificate and to Jim Daniels with a Shad entry over 15” edging the November entry by just a small amount and moving into the lead for Shad. At the time we went to print for this issue several entries have been posted by both youth and adult anglers for both species. Thanks to all of your anglers for the continued support and your posts.

Remember it is Leap-year and gives you an extra day this season to catch this season’s winning entry. Get out there and wet a line and take a kid fishing with you. It only takes one fish to win! Good luck, hope to see many of you at this season’s awards event in March…