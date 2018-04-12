Final Sail Coming To Key West April 17-21

There are two key ingredients to a world-class fishing tournament: world-class fishing and world-class parties. Based on those criteria, it’s no surprise why Key West, Florida is the host location for Final Sail, the grand finale of the four-leg Quest for the Crest Sailfish Series. Final Sail is hosted by Margaritaville Key West Resort & Marina with dates set for April 17-21.

Key West is recognized by many as the fishing capital of the world. In late April, the sailfish action off Key West can rival the type of billfishing action that crews travel the globe in search of. And the parties? How many tournaments have you fished that organize a pub crawl on Duval Street as part of the tournament festivities!

Final Sail is a weeklong event that checks all the boxes if you’re looking to combine a Key West vacation with the tournament experience of a lifetime. The event kicks off with an amazing opening party along the Margaritaville Sunset Pier on Tuesday, April 17. Live music, incredible food and a postcard view of the most breathtaking sunset on the planet set the stage for a first-class tournament kickoff party.

Two days of hard-fought tournament competition follow on Wednesday and Thursday, as teams battle for a purse that is expected to reach $900,000 with a winner-take-all $270,000 jackpot up for grabs! With daily payouts near $100,000, each competition day is like its own mini tournament.

Friday, April 20 is the day of rest for Final Sail teams, and they will need plenty following a Thursday night pub crawl on Duval Street with fellow competitors in the tournament. With stops at landmark locations like Rick’s Bar and Irish Kevin’s, there is no shortage of great entertainment.

Saturday, April 21 is the last day of the Final Sail competition and the final opportunity for teams to claim the most coveted title in competitive sailfishing around the globe. Saturday night is the grand finale and awards party bash at Margaritaville Resort, where a new world champion will be crowned.

To top it off, every team in the tournament that releases a sailfish will be entered into a drawing during the awards party to win a brand new RAM 1500 crew cab truck courtesy of Joey Accardi Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM. The destination, the parties, the fishing and the purse… it’s all waiting for you in Key West at Final Sail!

