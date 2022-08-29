Finding Trout On Summertime Tailwaters

If you’re looking for a way to beat the summer heat, fishing a tailwater trout stream is an obvious choice. With predictable flows controlled by hydroelectric dams, these are waters where temperature and oxygen content remain relatively stable year round.

For trout and angler alike, tailrace fisheries are an oasis in the deep summer heat. While life in all but the highest-elevation free-flowing streams is suffering from heat-induced lethargy, tailwater trout remain active and healthy.

Whether it’s the White River in Arkansas, Maryland’s Gunpowder Falls or Georgia’s Toccoa River, there are some constants when it comes to fishing tactics in deep summer. No two rivers fish the same, but trout prefer similar conditions wherever they live.