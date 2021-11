The FIPS Mouche 40th world fly fishing championships was held in Kuusamo & Taivalkoski between August 12th to 16th, 2021.

Lakes proved very tough and the rivers produced big numbers. Congrats to all place getters

Team Placings:

GOLD MEDAL – Finland – New world champions

SILVER MEDAL – France

BRONZE MEDAL – Spain

Individual placings:

GOLD MEDAL – Heikki Kurtti (Finland) – Individual world champion

SILVER MEDAL – Jari Heikkinen (Finland)

BRONZE MEDAL – David Arcay (Spain)