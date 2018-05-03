FireDisc Grills are not ordinary backyard grills. They not only barbecue, they bake, blacken, boil, broil, cook, deep fry, grill, scramble, sauté, sear, steam and cook up mouth-watering, restaurant-quality delicacies ranging from steak and burgers to gumbo, fajitas and paella.

With 36-inch and 24-inch models, FireDisc Grills are the Rolls Royce of grills. Unique design attributes, unmatched durability, portability and endless cooking options will delight any grillmaster. Every FireDisc Grill has passed a quality assurance boot camp, ensuring unmatched performance and durability. The grills are made of heavy-duty steel and powder coated, which makes them both bullet proof and rust proof.

Durability, versatility and portability already set the FireDisc apart, but so do the numerous design attributes that allow it to perform like no other grill. Kitchen-counter height and a flexible stand allow the cook to stand tall, even on uneven outdoor surfaces. FireDisc Grills are also uniquely designed with three surface sectors yielding high, medium and low temperatures and an additional three-setting LP regulator for customized cooking.

Clean up is a breeze. Spray your FireDisc off with a hose, dry it, oil it and forget about it. In the meantime, with its portable design and no nuts, bolts or screws to lose, it can be stored flat or transported in a space as small as a car trunk.

FireDisc Grills have been ruthlessly vetted by some of the world’s leading chefs. To see the product line, a full list of accessories or for more information, visit www.firediscgrills.com.