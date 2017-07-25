First Confirmed Mississippi Snakehead

The scourge is spreading. In early June, a bowfisherman arrowed Mississippi’s first confirmed northern snakehead from an oxbow lake of the Mississippi River.

The fish was caught from Lake Whittington in west-central Mississippi’s Bolivar County near the Arkansas border. Bow fishermen Brad Baugh and Bubba Steadman, of Cleveland, Miss., shot the fish on June 5. They kept the fish, photographed it, and immediately contacted the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP).

“Snakeheads have been present in the White River Basin in Arkansas since 2008 and have been steadily expanding their range towards the Mississippi River,” said MDWFP Delta fisheries biologist Nathan Aycock. “The Mississippi River provides these fish with access to connected oxbows like Lake Whittington as well as the Yazoo and Big Black Rivers.”

Northern snakeheads are native to China, Russia, and Korea. Established populations have been found in Arkansas, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, where their impacts to native fish populations remain unknown. Northern snakeheads are typically found in shallow, backwater areas and can breathe air, which allows them to survive for extended periods of time out of the water.

Northern snakeheads appear similar to the Southeast’s native Bowfin, also known as grinnel or mud bass. MDWFP and other state wildlife agencies encourage anyone who thinks they have caught a snakehead to keep the fish, photograph it, and contact wildlife officials.