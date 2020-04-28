First flying, electric boat now available in the US

Together with yachting specialist Denison Yachting, Swedish electric boat firm Candela launches their long-range, high speed electric Candela Seven bowrider in the United States.

The 25 feet Candela Seven is the first electric, foiling boat in serial production. Thanks to a lightweight carbon fiber hull and foils, i.e. wings under the water, the Seven boasts longer range and higher speed than any electric boat before it.

Flying effortlessly above the sea surface in up to 30 knots, the Seven can cruise up to 57 miles on a single charge. That is comparable to gasoline powered boats and 2-3 times better endurance than any other electric boat on the market.

The foils also enable superior seakeeping in moderate seas, since the Seven simply fly over the waves instead of smashing through them, as seen in this video where the Seven tackles big waves off the Caribbean coast.

The ride is smooth and stable even in strong side winds and waves. The performance is accomplished through an array of sensors that measure wave height, along with a custom designed flight controller with 90 00 lines of code.

The Candela Seven is designed and built by an international engineering team in Stockholm, Sweden. During 2020, serial production is ramping up at the company’s 30,000 square feet facility in Stockholm with the goal of making Candela Seven the largest e-boat builder in Europe.

From April 2020, the Seven is for sale in the U.S. through a partnership with Denison Yachting, one of the most well-known American brokerages with 22 brick-and-mortar offices across the States.

“We’re happy that Denison Yachting chose to team up with us. They are a dream partner for us. We look forward to getting American customers on the boat. Once you’ve flown above the waves silently, it’s hard to go back to planing boats” says Candela CEO and founder Gustav Hasselskog.

“Candela represents a technological leap forward for boating. It’s the perfect combination of ecofriendly water transportation, style and a smooth ride. Not only is owning a Candela Hydrofoiling Electric boat fun, it’s a statement about embracing innovation and looking to the future. Also, it’s the perfect Superyacht accessory“ says Tony Smith at Denison Yachting.