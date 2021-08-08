Fish a Jig and Pig in the Dead of Summer

By Ken Sturdivant

The bass angler knows how to fish a jig and pig, but many miss a great opportunity each year. Since there are no rules in fishing; why not fish the jig and pig in the heat of the summer? Bass are very active all summer. After all, they are a member of the sunfish family.

The bass gets hungry more often during warmer months, and they use a lot of energy. They will need to eat a lot more food. If they see a crawfish, they will eat it.

Tournaments for bass anglers are held year-round. The jig and pig, or the jig and plastic trailer, has won many events for years. But why do professional anglers use this bait in the largest tournament of their lives? Bass love crawfish, and this is an easy meal for a bass. This is a small freshwater crayfish that all bass, largemouth, spotted and even smallmouth will hardly ever pass up. With more nutritional value in the small, tasty creature than anything in nature, the crawfish is great food.

Start with a 3/8 ounce jig and be sure to use the lure that has a fiber weed guard. These tiny fibers can be cut and trimmed to suit the cover being fished. Stanley and Bulldog are name brand jigs that are tournament tested. Buy three colors: black, brown and blue.

Next, select the number 11 Uncle Josh pork trailer. Yes, pork! Mix and match the colors and look closely at the head of the pork. Notice that the hole in the jig is really a slit. With the fat part of the pork down, run the hook through the pork.

If the pork trailers are tough to use, find the plastic imitations and mix and match colors. Once the plastic trailer is added to the jig, take a round toothpick and poke it right through the plastic in front of the hook. Go all the way though and then trim the toothpick on both sides. This will help reinforce the plastic, and it won’t rip off easily. Add a glass rattle in this plastic lure. Why not?

Rig this bait up with a bait casting rod and reel and 12-pound test line. Cast this lure and let it settle to the bottom. Now work the bait with the rod tip and slowly hop this bait across the bottom. Strikes will be a solid thump and then jerk very hard. Try this bait this summer and the largest fish of the year is a possibility.

Ken Sturdivant is a member of the Lowrance Pro Staff. You can find him at 770-889-2654; www.southernfishing.com, or kensturdivant@att.net