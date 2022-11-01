This is a good tasting, simple recipe for fish and chips. Serve with malt vinegar, lemon, or tartar sauce, or all three!

Ingredients:

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1 cup all-purpose flour

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1 teaspoon baking powder

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1 teaspoon salt

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1 teaspoon ground black

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Pepper to taste

Â·Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning

1 cup milk

1 egg

1-quart vegetable oil for frying

1 1/2 pounds cod fillets or grouper if in season

Â·

Directions:

In aÂ medium-size mixing bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Stir in the milk and egg; stir until the mixture is smooth. Let mixture stand for 20 minutes.

Dredge the fish in the batter, one piece at a time, and place them in the hot oil.

Fry until the fish is golden brown. If necessary, increase the heat to maintain the 350 degrees F. itâ€™s about 4 to 5 minutes Place on paper towels. I use the fry daddy itâ€™s quick and easy, or a skillet is fine too.

For the chips I use steak fries that I buy in the bag at my local grocery and follow their directions.