You don’t have to quit fishing just because it’s hot. You just have to fish at night rather than during the day. Oh yeah – and leave a light on.

August is the perfect month to catch white bass, crappie and hybrid bass under lights. Young-of-the-year shad, the primary forage in many reservoirs, are just getting to “bite size” and sport fish are busy filling their bellies.

To catch fish under the lights, anchor your boat in a strategic location just before dark. Your best bets are over a deep brushpile or artificial structure, creek channel ledge or mudflat. Once the sun sets, set out lanterns, floating lights or submersible halogen lights, and wait.

What happens is a natural phenomenon of the aquatic food chain. The light attracts microscopic zooplankton, which attracts minnows and shad. When the lights have congregated a large school of shad, the predators show up below. Drop a jig or live bait down, and you’re in business.

It might take a trip or two to become accustomed to fish at night, and there are safety considerations to keep in mind. Once the sun sets, your boat needs to have navigation lights on. Wear your lifejacket and become familiar with the area before it gets dark. Go slow and use a hand-held spotlight to locate shorelines or obstacles while under power.

