Fish Heads of Stuart announces upcoming tournaments

Fish Heads of Stuart has announced two tournaments for the Treasure Coast’s approaching 2017/2018 Sailfish season, the relaunch of the “Quickie” and the fifth annual Fish Heads of Stuart Sailfish Invitational. Center stage for both tournaments will be Sailfish Marina of Stuart, home of Fish Heads.

The Quickie is a “shout out” to the predecessor tournament. For years, the Quickie was a tournament crowd favorite and Fish Heads owner Brent Kane thought it fitting to bring this event back to the forefront of Stuart’s Sailfish tournaments.

Sticking with Stuart’s tournament tradition, the Quickie is a dead bait and conventional reel tournament. Setting the Quickie apart from other tournaments however, is its angler-friendly format—Hook and Hand – no problem. This is a fun easy to fish, two-day tournament.

Looking to build upon the success of previous Fish Heads Sailfish Invitational tournaments and grow participation, this year’s tournament has been modified to include live bait. Dead baiters will score 300 points per release. Live baiters will score 200 points per release. The Sailfish Invitational is a three fish-day tournament and retains its very angler friendly nature.

A few more changes in format were also announced by Kane, “This year we open the tournaments to three inlet departure opportunities, St. Lucie, Fort Pierce and Jupiter. Departure times are earlier and return times are later, giving plenty of time to get out and back without beating up you or your boat regardless of inlet.”

Fishing hours remain the same: 8:30 a.m. lines in – 3:30 p.m. lines out.

Tournament prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers. The dates for the Fish Heads of Stuart Inaugural Quickie are Nov. 27-29. Dates for the Fish Heads of Stuart 5th Annual Sailfish Invitational are Dec. 14-17.

For more information, contact Fish Heads of Stuart at (772) 220–6008 or email info@fishheadsofstuart.com.