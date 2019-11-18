Fish of my Life

caught this 44 inchs plus Red Drum in Huntington Beach State Park.

Last cast of the day. 15# test mono w/ my tied 30# fluro no metal double dropper loop rig. Finger mullet, circle hook, 2oz weight. I was the only one on the beach. Flagged a guy down for the picture. Fish had been out of the water since he ran me down the beach so no length – released and the 75 year old drum went on to thrill yet another angler. Funny thing. Caught 10/25 my parents anniversary, my Dad’s old fiberglass Diawa rod and same spot my Uncle caught a bull drum 25 years ago. Go figure. Thanks. Ed