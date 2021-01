caught this 30 to 34 inches Redfish in Georgia.

Caroline is 10 years old and the youngest member of sisterhoodfishing.com and has a passion for sport fishing. This amazing young lady has started her own you tube channel and is on a journey to get more young girls and boys out fishing. Check out her you tube channel and be inspired by this amazing young lady.

