Fisherman Lands World-Record Super Cow

On a long-range fishing trip from San Diego, Earl Gill IV landed an extraordinary yellowfin tuna weighing 443 pounds—a staggering 16 pounds more than the existing world record for a yellowfin caught on rod and reel.

Gill snagged this remarkable “super cow” while aboard the Excel on a 10-day excursion fishing the Lower Banks off Baja, as reported by Sport Fishing Magazine.

In fishing terms, a yellowfin tuna over 200 pounds is called a “cow,” while one over 300 pounds is dubbed a “super cow.” Super cows over 400 pounds are rare, as their immense size can lead to starvation when they cannot keep up with their schools.

“It’s my first cow!” Gill exclaimed to Sport Fishing Magazine. “I was hoping for a warmup cow, but I ended up getting the big one.”

Gill’s gear included a Makaira 20 reel, 100-pound Phenix Braid, a short top-shot of 100-pound Seaguar Fluorocarbon, and a Melton Tackle Kuro Monster rod. Using a 4/0 hook with chunk bait, Gill’s yellowfin bit at 150 feet and took off, leading Gill on a chase.

After an hour-long standoff and some clever maneuvering by Capt. Justin Fleck, Gill reeled in the fish, which had unfortunately died. Back in port on November 17th, the yellowfin was weighed and submitted to the International Game Fish Association for record consideration.

If approved, Gill’s yellowfin will surpass the current world record of 427 pounds, caught by Guy Yocom off Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Photos courtesy of the Excel and Earl Gill IV.