FishHunter by Lowrance

By Ken Sturdivant

www.southernfishing.com | 770-889-2654

Lowrance has a new advanced portable sonar, the FishHunter 3D. This bobber allows the anglers all the versatility of a castable sonar with enhanced features like directional casting view, custom mapping and fishing with 3D images. This is sonar technology that is the size of a tennis ball, and it is very affordable, and does not require a boat.

FishHunter is pocket-sized technology that floats on the surface of the water and sends you sonar views via the FishHunter app. It tracks bottom depth, water temperature, and fish location and lures to help you find and catch more fish. Even if you have conventional sonar technology, FishHunter gives you access to shallow and vegetative areas you could not reach by boat.

If you’re used to traditional sonar views, you can replicate this on your mobile device via the FishHunter app. The classic view produces results in real time from the powerful transducer. Be the expert, interpreting the classic sonar view to determine the depth and structure beneath FishHunter, along with ‘arches’ in the water, the telltale sign of fish nearby.

For those who want the simplest view of what’s going on beneath FishHunter, use the Fish ID. Lowrance interprets the data for you, simplifying the bottom structure to give you the clearest view below the water. Most importantly, Fish ID clearly points out the target for you with one of three different sized fish icons.

And add Pinpoint Casting Accuracy with FishHunter 3D. Its unique 5 transducer arrangement shows anglers where fish are in relation to your cast. This feature dramatically increases your chances of catching fish by landing your bait as close to them as possible.

There is also Three Dimensional Fishing. When you don’t have much time out on the water, these lifelike images of what’s going on beneath your FishHunter 3D will give you the best chance of finding and catching fish.

With the Three Dimensional Mapping, exclusively with FishHunter 3D, anglers can understand their favorite fishing territories inside out with 3D mapping. You can now form accurate and beautiful custom maps, see drop offs, ledges and ditches with uncompromising clarity, marking your favorite fishing spots with waypoints.

With FishHunter 3D, you can also create custom maps of the depth and bottom contour of the area you’re fishing by drifting, reeling or trolling your castable behind your boat. Even the most inaccessible areas can be mapped effectively by FishHunter, including shallow and vegetative spots.

One of the key features is Reliable Wi-Fi, No Data Connection Required. Offering a more reliable connection than Bluetooth®, the Wi-Fi33 connection between FishHunter and your smartphone or tablet does not require a cellular or internet connection and keeps your phone available for texts and calls. This buoy-like design gets a more reliable Wi-Fi connection with FishHunter’s unique design.

There are multiple fishing views so anglers can watch fish relating to changes in bottom contours. The FishHunter’s 3D Fishing View can quickly check water depth and the location of fish relative to the FishHunter 3D with Directional Casting.

Anglers can create custom maps with bathymetric color contour charts or structure maps of their favorite fishing spot or the entire lake by trolling FishHunter 3D behind your boat, canoe or float tube.

There is an integrated LED light so FishHunter 3D is easy to see during early morning and nighttime conditions. It also functions as battery indicator/charging light. With the FishHunter app, you can log catches and waypoints, and anglers can follow friends and even live stream catches around the world with the free FishHunter app, available from the IOS App and Google Play stores. See more at www.lowrance.com.