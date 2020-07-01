Capt. Bart Marx

Hello fellow anglers! What in the World is going on?! The last week of May Fishin Franks was destroyed by fire after a truck landed on the roof. The total interior of Franks was burned out. I worked for Frank Senior back in 1989, have been buying bait and tackle from those guys and feel like I am part of that family. Like some of the stories that have been told, I myself and my Dad, Harpo bought bait and rods and reels there. Now my two sons shop there too, or I should say did. With all the love that the community has poured out to the Fishin Franks team of Pirates, he is hard at work starting over in another location very close to the former place. Frank and Terri are strong folks and I feel they will let the community help them get restarted. It has been awesome to see the social media out reach. It was filled with lots of memories for lots of locals and visitors. I started my charter business in 2008 and Frank has been very good to me over the years. Robert introduced me to Rodney Smith that was the founder of Coastal Angler Magazine and I started writing for them around 2010ish. In the beginning I helped distribute the magazine every month until it got into my fishing time (can’t let that happen). But Fishin Franks always has live shrimp and live freshwater baits (shiners and worms) etc. It has been my go-to place for frozen bait too. From sardines and finger mullet, to silversides and several different squid baits. So keep your ears tuned to the Fishin Franks story as it starts another chapter in Frank’s book of life in SWFL; I think it will be coming to Charlotte Harbor very soon. Frank never had ‘sales’ in his store but he started the Fishin Frank’s Tent Sale once a year. He would bring in as many reps as could be here and/or the owners of the different companies, all to promote fishing in SWFL and all the big stores know who and what Fishin Franks is here. All the guys and gals that work there are anglers themselves, each has their favorite ways and species to target. They get paid by the hour so they don’t feel like they have to rush to the next customer to make a commission. And Frank will step in sometimes and take over or he will pass them off to someone to help finish the process. They deal with people from eight to eighty and have folks from all walks of life that visit the shop. Frank has let me do fishing seminars at boat shows and come into the shop as if I worked there to sell one of my clients a rod and reel combo that they wanted help with. Getting the proper reel and rod with the line of preference. And from being part of the Franks fishing community I have a sponsorship through RAPALA lure company. They own Suffix fishing line, VMC hooks, and Thompson lures too. So, in JULY red snapper season goes till August first for, For Hire Guides. So, if you need some A.R. Snapper give me a call and let’s get out there. Contact me to book a fishing trip or order a gift certificate; the phone is quicker if it is close to your date to fish. So always remember singing drags and tight lines make me smile. <*(((((>{

Capt. Bart Marx · captbart@alphaomegacharters.com