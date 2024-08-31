Fishin With Brycin

Let’s talk Fly Fishing.

Have you ever wanted to get into fly fishing? Fly fishing is a sport that takes patience and finesse. It can be overwhelming to say the least. To get off on the right foot, I head over to Sanibel Fly Outfitters on Sanibel. Whitney and his expert staff have the knowledge to get you outfitted and on your way to a whole new type of fishing. Sanibel Fly Outfitters is one of the best fly outfitters in all of Southwest Florida.

Whitney got started in the tackle business back in 1990 when he opened his first store in Kittyhawk. Having passion for fly fishing at an early age. He began by catching bass and bluegill. Later Whitney had an opportunity to move to Florida. He sold the shop in Kitty Hawk and moved to Sanibel. After working in the construction business and another local tackle shop, he found a building that was gutted by fire. A tremendous amount of work went on day and night to get the place rebuilt and up and running. On December 12, 2012, Whitneys Bait and Tackle was open for business.

In July of 2022 he bought another building, a former fly-fishing shop. Whitney had it opened for 2 months prior to Hurricane Ian, September 28,2022. Ian hit hard and destroyed the shop. With a lot of hard work and was back open of January of 2024.

Whitney’s favorite way to fish is the fly. He loves the fly because he has caught 300-pound bluefin tuna and sail fish on regular rod and reel, but he loves the fight of fish on the fly rod. He loves to sight fish when he gets the chance, but he will also be casting an area until he gets hooked up.

If you are not sure where to start, go see Whitney. He will get you outfitted like a pro. Need tips on what flies to use or where to go. The expert staff is always more than willing to help. They even have fly tying nights. Come try your hand at tying your own flies. Head out to Ding Darling on Sanibel or any of the beaches to start a new fun addictive way of fishing. Be sure to be aware of your surroundings, throwing a fly takes a bit more room that regular rod and reel.

