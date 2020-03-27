Fishing temporarily banned in Washington state over coronavirus and crowded docks

Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has banned fishing until at least April 8, 2020, over coronavirus COVID-19 concerns. Too many people were crowding boat docks and banks. BOB BRAWDY TRI-CITY HERALD

Recreational fishing is banned in Washington state from midnight Wednesday until at least 5 p.m. April 8 because of the novel coronavirus, says the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It will re-evaluate on April 6 to see if the ban should be extended.

The announcement follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s order on Monday evening directing state residents to stay home and stay healthy to limit the spread of COVID-19.

