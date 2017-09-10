Fishing on the Blue Fin

Hello!

My name is DJ Kuchar, Captain of the Pescado Loco. We offshore fish out of Freeport, TX. This year our fishing has been incredible, from catching limits of Cobia, schools of Dorado, and King fish. We have been chasing shrimp boats all over our side of the Gulf and are finding them to be anchored up 50-60 miles off the Freeport Jetties. The boats started out pretty slow but picked up significantly over the past few weeks. The blue water has moved inshore bringing the kings into shallower waters and also bringing the black fin tuna inshore. We have had a few good black fin trips so far and hope to keep them coming.

Despite the few storms we had this month we managed to run about 40- 60 miles offshore where we have seen a few blue water rips inshore holding Dorado and Cobia. We have seen a lot of Sargassum grass here lately; we always make sure to check them out since they are known to have visitors such as Cobia and Dorado.

Looking forward to seeing y’all out on the water! Catch’em up!

Captain DJ Kuchar

Pescado Loco, The Blue Fin

Blue Fin Charters | 979-239-1133