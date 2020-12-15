Fishing Boat Docks

By Ken Sturdivant

www.southernfishing.com – kensturdivant@att.net

Docks can be great locations for game fish, but not all docks are the same. They are magic hideouts for all types of fish. Docks can be long and flat or sharp and deep. Fishing docks can be floating or have dock poles that keep them stable. Docks can be made from wood or some type of metal. So which ones are the best?

Docks that are “T” shaped provide more shade with different angles of the sun than a straight line dock. Over time, anglers have learned that wood docks provide several options over metal docks. Fish like to hide in the shade, and in the warmer months it can provide comfort with slightly cooler water. From years of fishing experience, wood docks are the best ones. Wooden docks are usually covered in microorganisms that all small fish need for food, and any plankton that grows on the docks brings the baitfish to feed on it. Then the game fish show up.

The location of the dock also has a lot to do with its fish attracting ability. Is it on a point or near a drop off or deeper water? If so, all the better. Check your Lowrance C-Mapping technology for the better locations surrounding the docks. This is a feature many do not use.

For longevity of use, an aluminum dock is a better decision. They aren’t as likely to require repairs or rebuilding, though they can last a relatively long time and attract fish sooner. In comparison, the wooden docks will begin to deteriorate as soon as they are exposed to the elements.

Homeowners on lakes may have added structure that can easily be replenished with new structure, as needed, over the years. If the dock is also to be used by swimmers, homeowners take care to put fish attractors out of their way.

The best way to find the best docks is to use the latest Lowrance Structure Scan and Down Scan technology. This technology can scan up 300 feet to both sides of the boat.

Set the range to the Lowrance Structure Scan side beams to reach the bank, say 80 feet left and right. Ride by the docks, and in less than 60 seconds, anglers can see the fish, count the fish, tell what they are and put an exact waypoint on them. Set the Down Scan to auto depth so anglers don’t miss anything under the boat.

So the common question is: why scan both ways? In many cases, there might be structure out from the dock that anglers would miss if they scan only one way.

We hear this phrase many times: “I think I can catch them, but I just don’t know how to find them”. With Lowrance Structure Scan and Down Scan technology, it’s real simple. Don’t stop the boat until you see the fish.