Fishing for a Cause: AustinBlu Foundation Land and Sea Fishing Tournament

by Sara Duggan, Community Outreach Coordinator – The Loxahatchee River District

Jupiter, FL–On Saturday, August 5th the AustinBlu Foundation is teaming up with the River Center to host a family-friendly fishing tournament. This tournament aims to support the education and outreach efforts of the AustinBlu Foundation which is dedicated to teach people about the importance of safety on the water.

This unique fishing tournament will include not one competition, but two! Anglers have the option of fishing in our Release Competition and/or the Harvest Competition. In the Release category, anglers will receive points for each catch based on photos submitted during the tournament. In the Harvest Competition, anglers will bring their best fish back to the River Center for measurement and evaluation. Prizes will be based on age categories or fishing divisions. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate in this exciting event! To obtain a full list of rules and regulations for this tournament go to www.lrdrivercenter.org.

Fishing will commence at 7:00 am and with lines out of the water at 3:00 p.m. Anglers will have until 4:00 pm to submit and weigh their catches. The tournament celebration will begin at 5:00 pm. Participants can enjoy food and beverages from local eateries Guanabanas and Holy Cow Grill as well as partake in our various family-friendly activities. Winners will be announced at 7:oo p.m. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to support a wonderful cause!

Registration is now open! For more information or to register please visit www.tinyurl.com/AustinBlu2017 or contact the River Center at 561-743-7123 or RiverCenter@Lrecd.org. For more information about the AustinBlu Foundation please visit www.AustinBluFoundation.org.

The Loxahatchee River District’s River Center is located inside Burt Reynolds Park at 805 N US Highway 1 in Jupiter and is open to the public throughout the summer, Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests can explore freshwater and marine aquatic exhibits with an interactive experience to learn about the river, its majestic environmental value, and diverse wildlife. In addition, guests learn where their water comes from, how it is consumed, and then recycled back into the community. There are live aquatic exhibits along with a unique touch tank experience where guests can hold and touch living aquatic life. For more information about the River Center, please call 561-743-7123 or visit www.lrdrivercenter.org.