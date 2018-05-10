Fishing For A Cause With CFOA Offshore Tourney

Photo caption: Club president Rodney Sahr with a big cobia.

In 1983, John Conlon and Steve McElveen saw a need to start a fishing club in central Florida. Both felt a need as they fished the coastal areas and found many other anglers from the central Florida area. Unlike many of the other local ports, central Florida did not have a fishing club. So, through their insight and the efforts of Charlie Eby, Ray Stanton, Jim Neff and Bill Matthews, Central Florida Offshore Anglers (CFOA) was created.

Every year CFOA both hosts and directs an offshore tournament out of Port Canaveral. May 19th, 2018 marks the 33rd annual tournament, and with a huge turnout in 2017 there is much excitement about the upcoming event. Proceeds from the tournament enable CFOA to continue contributions to marine conservation and youth-related charities and provide angling education and opportunities for youth and families throughout the central Florida coast and the greater Orlando area.

Funds from past events contributed to the recent deployment of a man-made nearshore reef to enhance sea life and add needed hard structure for future growth of the ecosystem. CFOA funding has also helped with many other reef projects as well current clean water projects on the Indian River Lagoon.

The annual CFOA Offshore Tournament is a fun-filled family event to attend. If you have never been to an offshore tournament weigh in, it is truly a great experience. You don’t have to fish the tournament to take part in the weigh-in party!

With lots of activities for the kids, bounce houses, water slide, food and drinks, the event caters to the whole family. You could even be one of the lucky people to win one of the many great prizes donated by amazing sponsors for many raffle items. Come out to the amazing facility, Bluepoints, at Port Canaveral on May 19, beginning at 2 p.m., to experience all the great fun and see the big fish being weighed-in in person!

For more information, go to www.mycfoa.com.