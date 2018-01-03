Fishing… Even When It’s Freezing

By Capt. James McManus

So, a few more football games, a few more trips to visit family and then what? Well, depending on the current weather conditions, this can be one of the best months to be on the water, as far as getting fish to cooperate. The weatherman, DOT, and cable guy may try and interfere, but if the roads are clear and snow isn’t covering your boat I’ve had some really great outings as long as I could get the boat launched. Before talking about fishing, lets get the boat to the lake.

You really don’t want to pull a boat if the roads are covered with ice and snow, I’ve done it, but I’ve done a lot of things I don’t recommend. If the way is open, be sure and check out your boat, if you are parked outside, make sure your drain plug is out when you leave the water and make darn sure it is free of ice so it can be put back in before you launch. If you loaded your boat in freezing weather, it may be stuck to the trailer and about the only thing you can do is back into the water and give it time to thaw, this is not always possible with things like steering cables and I would recommend checking them to see if you can steer before you make the move to the lake, likewise with things like bilge pumps, tilt and trim units, etc.

Now, you’re at the lake, boat is launched. Personal things like hats, gloves, handwarmers, waterproof boots, layered clothing, life preservers and even a change of clothes are a few essential items for wintry fishing. My first thing after checking in with folks that would miss me if I was late coming home, would be to check points close to the ramp, regardless of where I launch. With less fishing pressure in winter, I think fish congregate in coves, on points, along broken shorelines, that in fall may have been hit hard. Sunny sides are often loaded with bait schools where they may opt for a shady bank in less severe weather. Last week, I was upstream on one of the major rivers coming in and typically, fish hold on the shady, southern side where cliffs protect it from ever getting direct sunlight. Nothing was there and so, as I was motoring out, I swung to the sunny northern bank and it was absolutely filled top to bottom with bait schools and aggressive spotted and white bass. Another idea is to not try and hit the dawn bite, which I typically do, but opt for the afternoon bite, after the water has warmed and made the bait and fish a little more active. You may have some surface action but more is going on several feet down, so it pays to do a little searching instead of just throwing blindly. The only weather factor that, in my opinion really shuts down the bite, is a hard, heavy, cold rain, which can make me stay at the house quicker than anything. Be careful, pick your days, watch the weather and enjoy being out on the water when you don’t have to share with anyone other than likeminded nuts. Later, Capt. James

