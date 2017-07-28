Fishing Florida Keys Bridges

Florida Keys Bridges Open To Fishing

• Channel 2 (MM 73)

• Channel 5 (south end, MM 71)

• Long Key (MM 63-65)

• Tom’s Harbor Cut (MM 61.2)

• Tom’s Harbor Channel (access from north end only, MM 60.6)

• Seven Mile Bridge (south end only, MM 40)

• Spanish Harbor (MM 34)

• South Pine Channel Historic Bridge (MM 30)

• Kemp Channel (MM 23)

• Bow Channel (MM 20)

• Park Channel (MM 18.5)

• Shark Channel (MM 11)

Florida Keys Bridges Closed To Fishing:

• Little Duck Key-Missouri Historic Bridge, (MM 39.5)

• Missouri-Ohio Historic Bridge (MM 39)

• Ohio-Bahia Honda Historic Bridge (MM 38.5)

• Lower Sugarloaf Channel (MM 15.8)