Fishing Florida Keys Bridges

Florida Keys Bridges Open To Fishing
• Channel 2 (MM 73)
• Channel 5 (south end, MM 71)
• Long Key (MM 63-65)
• Tom’s Harbor Cut (MM 61.2)
• Tom’s Harbor Channel (access from north end only, MM 60.6)
• Seven Mile Bridge (south end only, MM 40)
• Spanish Harbor (MM 34)
• South Pine Channel Historic Bridge (MM 30)
• Kemp Channel (MM 23)
• Bow Channel (MM 20)
• Park Channel (MM 18.5)
• Shark Channel (MM 11)
Florida Keys Bridges Closed To Fishing:
• Little Duck Key-Missouri Historic Bridge, (MM 39.5)
• Missouri-Ohio Historic Bridge (MM 39)
• Ohio-Bahia Honda Historic Bridge (MM 38.5)
• Lower Sugarloaf Channel (MM 15.8)