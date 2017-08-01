By Coastal Angler Staff Writter

Event is largest annual fundraiser for The Schwartz Center, Meeting Street’s

Dartmouth Campus

Dartmouth, MA – July 7, 2017 – The 7th annual Fishing for A Cause tournament, fundraiser and dinner raised nearly $200,000 to benefit children and families of Meeting Street. The sold-out annual event featured more than 100 anglers and over 350 guests at the seaside dinner, making it once again the largest annual fundraiser for The Schwartz Center. Fishing for a Cause has raised more than $1 million in its seven-year history.

Our 7th Tournament and Seaside Dinner surpassed all expectations thanks to our incredible supporters and our Fishing Committee,” said Meeting Street President John M. Kelly. “The incredible spirit of giving and dedication to our work and to our children is truly humbling.”

Fishermen and women hit the waters of Buzzards Bay on June 23rd and 24th for a two-day catch and release tournament. Upon the culmination of the tournament participants enjoyed a seaside dinner emceed by comedian Lenny Clarke. The dinner celebrated tournament participants, dedicated supporters and the children and families that will benefit from the proceeds.

About Meeting Street / The Schwartz Center:

Founded in 1946, Meeting Street compassionately and innovatively empowers children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child. Meeting Street’s vision is to be a national leader in child development, education, research and training. Today, Meeting Street works with more than 4,000 children and families annually through its core Early Childhood and School-Age programs. The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, Massachusetts serves more than 1,000 children, young adults and their families in our community providing high quality educational, developmental, and therapeutic programs for children from birth through age 21. For more information, visit www.MeetingStreet.org.

This year’s winning anglers were:

STRIPED BASS:

1st – Mike Marcello: 48.00″ Portsmouth, RI

2nd – Brian Combra: 46.00″ Portsmouth, RI

3rd – Steve Bakios: 45.50″ Middletown, RI

BLUEFISH:

1st – Richard Bellizzi: 31.50″ Dartmouth, MA

2nd – Tony Sapienza: 28.00″ South Dartmouth, MA

3rd – Joe Bahena: 26.00″ Barrington,

RI FLUKE:

1st – Dan Abraham: 22.25” Portsmouth, RI

2nd – Jack Sprengel: 22.00″ Warwick, RI

3rd – Bill Mandly: 21.88″ Westport, MA

For more information about this year’s event please visit: www.meetingstreet.org/FFAC17

or our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/FishingForACause/