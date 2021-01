Fishing for monster sailfish at Casa Vieja lodge in Guatemala in the Pacific Ocean. The day started with us trolling teasers behind the boat on the offshore ledges. Once we found the clean water, the sailfish were everywhere! We hooked double and triple header sailfish. While we were catching and releasing sailfish, David hooked a 20lb mahi-mahi (dorado). The day finished with me catching a monster 140lb sailfish on fly, a potential record-sized fish!