Fishing Forecast: Boynton To Boca July 2017

by Bill Buckley “Uncle Buck,” Contributing Writer

Now that Summer is well established, the June, July, and August fishing forecasts are very similar. Please read my column in the June issue for what to expect inshore and on the reefs throughout the summer. I have something special to write about this month.

If you’re going offshore, dolphin have been hit-n-miss this year, but the calmer summer seas will offer more chances to run far out in search of weed lines and floating debris. But let’s face it. Sometimes the fish just aren’t biting. You’ve already gone 10+ miles offshore looking for a bite, and you’re facing a long blind troll back to shore hoping to catch something for dinner along the way. This is the reason why I like to have deep-drop gear on the boat. If you’ve never tried deep-dropping, you’re missing out on a good method of putting tasty fish on your plate when the surface bite is weak. Yes, it does require a moderate investment in tackle, but it’s worth every penny to brighten the outcome of an otherwise disappointing day of trolling.

Deep-droppers like myself tend to be very secretive. This is mainly due to the time and effort it takes to get good at it. But, I’m happy to share some basic introductory info with Coastal Angler readers based on 11 years of my own experience dropping offshore of Boca Raton.

You don’t need an electric reel to reach 400-1000ft depths, but it really makes deep-dropping more enjoyable. I have used a Daiwa TB1000 since 2006. It’s perfect for small boats and is well suited for blackbelly rosefish, blueline tilefish, and golden tilefish. Whichever reel you choose, you must use 50-80lb braided line to cut through the water. A chicken rig with 13/0 circle hooks is a good compromise. Use smaller hooks for blueline tilefish, and larger hooks when specifically targeting golden tilefish. Blackbelly rosefish, “rosies”, don’t seem to care about hook size. Most store-bought rigs incorporate glow beads to attract fish in the darkness of the deep, but it doesn’t hurt to add a strobe light to the top of the rig as well. Lastly, you’ll need a 5lb lead stick weight to get the rig to the bottom. You’ll be dropping near the edge of the meandering Gulfstream. A selection of 4lb to 7lb weights will give you options on slow and fast current days. Your local “offshore” tackle shop should have everything you’ll need to get started.

Without giving away secrets, I can say that 8.1 nautical miles due east of Boca’s Spanish River beach is a good general area to start. Depth will range from 780-900ft. Bait the hooks with gobs of squid, or chunks of fresh barracuda or bonito a little larger than the hooks. Send the rig to the bottom as fast as possible. Manage the reel so that the weight taps across the bottom with wave motion as you motor slowly into the current. The goal is to keep the line angle straight down from the rod tip. Make sure the drag setting is high, but not locked. If rosies are near, you’ll soon feel and see the rod tip shaking. Keep the rig down for another minute to let more fish get hooked. If you feel a very violent hit, reel up immediately. There’s a good chance you’ve hooked a golden tilefish.

As most deepwater species are caught beyond 3 miles from shore, they are managed Federally. For the 3 most common species you’re likely to catch in our area: rosies are unregulated, but fall into the 100lbs per angler limit. They are plentiful, but please only take what you need. 8 are enough for a family of four’s dinner. Blueline tilefish are only legal to keep during the months of May through August. No size limit. Part of the 3-per-angler mixed grouper bag. Golden tilefish season opens January 1st each year, but closes when the quota is reached. As I write this, the season is open. Last year it closed near the end of August, so check www.safmc.net/regulations for the status before you go fishing. Goldens have no size limit, but are limited to 1 per angler. They are also part of the 3-per-angler mixed grouper bag.

Graphic artist & offshore angler, Boca Raton, FL