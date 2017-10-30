Fishing The French Broad in Asheville

By Joe Woody

The French broad river flows out of western North Carolina for 213 miles, winding through downtown Asheville for miles before continuing its journey into East Tennessee where it joins the Holston River. With some of the most beautiful scenery in the Appalachians, the French Broad River provides some of the greatest Smallmouth Bass and Muskie fishing in the entire country.

Unfortunately, or fortunately (Depending on how you look at it), the section of the French Broad that runs through Downtown Asheville still remains unknown to many anglers. It is an outstanding Smallmouth Bass Fishery. Long stretches of the river hold structure perfect for the crayfish and baitfish, which are the main sources of food for Smallies.

As one of the oldest rivers in the world, the French Broad River holds Smallmouth Bass that average 12 inches, and some as large as 5 lbs. A wide variety of river bottom types give the fish more then enough room and variety for both habitation and spawning. Every year since the floods in 2004, the French Broad River has seen its Smallmouth Bass population grow in both size and numbers.

Typical bass flies such as poppers, clouser minnows, and crayfish patterns work well on this river during specific times of the year. Even large dry flies will catch smallies during some of the significant mayfly hatches on the French Broad. Spin fishermen can kill it here. I’ve had hundred fish days, using soft baits such as plastic lizards or curly tail jigs. Rooster Tails and Blue Fox’s work well too…just experiment until you find the right col-or.

You may be surprised with the variety of fish caught on this section of the river. I’ve caught Small and Largemouth Bass, Catfish, Red Eye, Crappie, and Blue Gill, all on the same Rooster Tail in one stretch. Musky are a real possibility with the right bait, but the most interesting opportunity is large Rainbow or Brown Trout that have made the trek from the stocked waters up above Rosman. They are rare, but the ones caught are of-ten large.

Because of the variety of river bottom types, the French Broad can be a difficult river to wade. With the limestone ledges that often run the entire width of the river, wading boots with studded soles are recommended. Better yet, experiencing the river from a boat…it’s the ultimate way to spend a day on the French Broad.

The French Broad is perfect for the Fly and Spin Fishermen. Many put-ins and take-outs make access super easy. Perhaps the most convenient river access can be found at the Bent Creek Access Area, found on Brevard Road, just after the Blue Ridge Park-way intersection near the confluence of Bent Creek and The French Broad. It is the per-fect place to start, or end, your day on the river. If you float downstream from Bent Creek, it is just a 4 hour float down to the River Arts District and great food and drink await you, in places like The Wedge Brewery or The Salvage Station. It sure makes that beer and food taste better after a long day on the water!

