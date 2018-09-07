From the Land: September 2018

September means mullet run for Florida’s southeast coast. The fall mullet run can be some of the most exciting fishing for a land-based angler. This is a time of year that a lot of people wait for all year long. Massive schools of mullet will be coming down the coast and giant predators like tarpon, sharks, Spanish mackerel, and big jack crevalle will be crashing these schools of bait. From beach fishing to river fishing, these schools of mullet will be everywhere. It will almost seem like there is no chance to catch a fish with all of this bait around.

Well this is how I have found success around the mullet run. I would normally say “match the hatch”, which is a famous term in fishing. But in this case, standing out can be your best option. Throwing brighter colors for your lure options, and if you are going to throw a live bait, try to have yours a little bit bigger than the rest of them even if that means using a 10-inch or 12-inch long bait. You will eliminate a lot of the smaller fish that will also be around.

Getting out nice and early before the sun comes up can be the magic hour. After the sun rises, it will get tougher for the lure fisherman. Keeping in contact with local fisherman to know where the bait schools will be can be very important on you being around active fish or hearing about missed opportunities. And how could I forget about snook season opening! These fish will be on the move chasing the mullet as well. Snook will be very active around inlets, bridges and backwater canals. But these fish could be more prone to bite smaller things as the bigger baits have not got far back in the river.

Don’t forget to always have fun and learn new things when you are out on the water. This is Jayson Arman of that’s R-Man Land-Based Fishing signing off for now.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

[email protected]

(772) 530-8080