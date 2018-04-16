April 16 – Fishing Report by Captain Sonny Schindler

Fishing with Good Friends and Saying Goodbye to the Mayor

Well, we had to say fare well to our good friend, “The Mayor of Cat Island” Mr Walter Gaudin this past week. We were out there working a trip at the Cat Island house when we received the news that he had passed. He was the only resident of the island for the past 17 years. Walter watched over the island house and pretty much the entire island. He lived in the downstairs apartment of the big house we use for our overnight, all inclusive trips. Our guides and customers had become very close Walter over the past several years. To know Walter was to love him and he will be greatly missed.

Our man Chris has been living at the island, since Walter started feeling bad several weeks back. Its been weird not having our friend Walter out there, but Chris has been doing a fantastic job. We had our first crew out there, early last week. Myself and Kenny had to work for the fish, but it is very hard to have a bad time out there. We ate like kings, enjoying boiled shrimp, homemade gumbo, fried fish and so much more. The winds kept us on our toes the entire time but we were able a mixed bag. We saw trout, reds, Spanish mackerel, white trout, sheepshead, and a few other critters. The big story of the trip, was even in rough 66 degree water, we caught the first TRIPLE TAIL of the year for the Shore Thing boats!!!

My old buddy Chad Rhodes was back again. They usually fish for a couple of days with their boys. We spent a couple days fishing the Bay and the LA Marsh with Chad, Max, Lex, Pierce, and Mrs Courtney – I think they enjoyed those black drum more than anything though.

This past week we had several boats on day trips. Our crew from INEX was back yet again for 2 days of fun. They had nice weather for their first day and went all over the LA Marsh. It sounded like Capt. Matt had the hot hand of the fleet. Boy Wonder had the biggest box of trout and reds out of all 5 of the boats. The next day, the boats were put on hold so a storm line could pass through. The INEX crew opted to fish in close, and pick a fight with the huge sea monsters. All the boats had all they could stand with those massive black drum. Just glad the boys were able to find some protected water, and have fun.

The techniques have changed as much as the weather. Some days its live minnows under the Boat Monkey popping corks, and other days it is dead shrimp on the bottom rigs. Mix in a few casts with the soft plastics from Matrix, and you got a little bit of everything. Its really just been trying to make what every you’ve got, work for you.

Its just that time of year. The weather is absolutely crazy, but we just have to plan around it. If we can find something to safely fish we will do it. Some days, its just a safer bet to maybe pick another day with a better forecast. It only gets better and better. If we can help get y’all out on the water, give us a shout. Thanks.

