Fishing in May

By James McManus

As I am writing this, we are far from water, visiting kids and grandkids in New Mexico. A change in scenery is exciting for a time but it also gives you a chance to re-appreciate what we have at home. All the creek beds here are dry as a chip, our rental car papers stated that, because of the shortage of rain, they are no longer washing their cars, not that my truck gets washed that often but that’s just laziness on my part. Not sure how far I would have to drive to fish but not even going there. All this is to say there aren’t many places I would rather be than the NC mountains.

Most of the fish I have caught lately have had bellies reminiscent of mine at Thanksgiving. The few I have kept provided roe and scrambled eggs and fried roe and fillets; some of my favorites growing up around pond fare. By May, many will have deposited their offspring and began to refill with shad, crickets, crawdads and everything within reach. This is one of the most productive months, with lots of top water action thrown in. My favorite are the stripers with lots of gulls still around, which makes for an exciting sight, casting to pods of breaking fish. Spooks, jerkbaits, spoons, and willow rod streamers all work when you get close enough to the action.

Although Fontana no longer has a viable walleye fishery, you may slip up on one while Bass fishing. Our Spotted Bass are again in good shape after a couple of down years. This fall was as good as it has ever been and no reason to think this spring will be any different. Now’s the time to hit the banks with your favorite lure or bait, they should all work. Until the temps climb and the fish move offshore, this time of year makes experts of us all.

Remember our brown fish, the smallmouth need a little protection so please release them, keep a few spots for the table and enjoy this season. Not many places are as blessed to have so many fishing options available. Give me a shout if you want to get a few and bring those younguns. Later, Capt. James.

