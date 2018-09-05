Fishing in September

By Andrew A. Cox

As far as fishing is concerned, September is a transition month. The first of the month continues to have hot air and water temperatures making some days outdoors uncomfortable. However, those outdoors will feel tinges of fall during morning hours. For the later days during this month, anglers will definitely feel the first days of fall leading into full swing fall angling in October and November. I have written about fall fishing in previous articles. Readers will probably surmise that this is my favorite time of the angling season.

Anglers on the water during this month may find fish schooling on area lakes and waterways. Anglers may catch schooling bass, hybrids, and possibly stripers. Unfortunately, this fishing activity is over just as quickly as it begins with the fish moving elsewhere or going into deeper water. Crappie and catfish may be found fishing during evening hours.

Over the course of this month, anglers can find cooler water temperatures, hopefully making fish more active and in shallower water. Anglers can explore streams and rivers entering reservoirs. With their cooler, shaded, and flowing waters, fish may be easier to locate and catch.

September is a good month to explore Georgia’s trout waters. The Chattahoochee River from Lake Lanier’s Buford Dam into Atlanta’s northern suburbs offers good bank, wading, and boat access, particularly within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation areas. Some stretches of the river also offer angling opportunities for shoal bass and stripers. Checking the national recreation area website will show you various access points. Streams and rivers in Georgia’s extreme northern counties continue to provide excellent trout fishing. Make sure to consult the Georgia fishing regulations to determine special regulations regarding certain streams in the North Georgia trout fishing area. Most trout streams continue to be open to fishing during this month. Information available through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will provide information on the trout stocking schedule for area waterways.

An added bonus of September fishing is that area waters are not as crowded and with lower boat activity. School is in full swing by the time this month rolls around, particularly after the Labor Day holiday. Hunting and keeping up with college football takes other outdoor enthusiasts off the water. Accordingly, there is typically less boat traffic with quieter and more tranquil water conditions.

Though continuing to be hot and muggy at times, September reminds us that fall is just around the corner. Good fishing can be found over the course of this month for the angler willing to be outdoors and able to adapt one’s angling methods to the gradually changing water and weather conditions. Good angling and be safe.

Author’s Note: Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and several Caribbean islands. He enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing for bass, bream, crappie, trout, redfish, and speckled trout using fly, baitcasting, and spinning equipment. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at [email protected]