Fishing January Can be Challenging By: Capt. Mike Anderson

January is one of our trickiest weather months to figure out. It could be 80 degrees with light winds or could be 65 degrees with 15-20 knot north winds! You just never know what you’re going to face, but you can find success in either condition.

Learning to fish what Mother Nature gives you will make your days on the water both more plentiful and rewarding. If water temps are down in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and winds are high use the residential canals and intercostal waterways to your advantage, they give you protection from the cold winds and plenty of structure to hold lots of fish. Speckled trout, sheepshead, jacks, snook and ladyfish will all find refuge in these man- made estuaries.

Fishing live shrimp either free lined or under a cork will work great in these conditions as will your favorite plastic jigs. Shrimp digest faster than pilchards or pinfish so gamefish tend to feed better on them in cooler conditions. Find those canals with really dark mud bottoms as they will heat up fastest from the sun. Even a slight uptick in water temp could make a difference in your bite.

If we get lucky enough to have another very mild January with water temps staying closer to 70 degrees the bait will remain thick which means kingfish on the hard bottom areas and nearshore wrecks, as well as snook, redfish and trout remaining on the flats feeding with a vengeance. Artificial baits will definitely get their attention as mild water temps keep them aggressive and feeding. These mild conditions also make it much easier to get offshore for blackfin tuna, amberjack and red and gag grouper. All of these species move into shallower water in the cooler months. January on Florida’s west coast can be challenging with the weather but you can still find success as long as you play the game.

